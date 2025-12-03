Netanyahu approves opening of Rafah crossing for Gazans leaving to Egypt only

Israel will open the Rafah crossing for Gazans to exit into Egypt in the coming days. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, which said the decision was taken “in accordance with the cease-fire agreement and under the guidance of the political leadership” — meaning with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had previously blocked the move because of delays in the return of the bodies of hostages held in Gaza.
Hamas has not yet returned all the bodies of hostages killed in captivity. Master Sgt. Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak remain held in Gaza. According to the coordinator’s statement, “The departure of residents through the Rafah crossing will be possible in coordination with Egypt, after security approval by Israel and under the supervision of the European Union delegation, similar to the mechanism employed in January 2025.” Entry of residents from Egypt into Gaza will not be permitted at this stage.
The opening of the crossing is part of the 20-point plan outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump, which established the current cease-fire. The plan states that “distribution of aid will be carried out through the UN and its agencies, the Red Crescent and additional international bodies unaffiliated with either side. The opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions will follow that same mechanism.”
Until now, Israel had refused to open the crossing because not all the bodies of the hostages had been returned. But two days after a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump, the prime minister decided to approve limited opening of the crossing — only for residents exiting Gaza, as a signal of Israel’s commitment to the agreement. The daily quota of departures will be determined with Egypt in the coming days.
Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday that forensic testing at Israel’s national institute in Abu Kabir confirmed that remains transferred from Gaza for examination were not linked to any of the hostages killed in Hamas captivity. “The effort to bring them home will not stop until the mission is complete and they receive a proper burial in their homeland,” the statement said.