Thousands gather for Israel Day Parade in New York | Live

Thousands of people are lining Fifth Avenue on Sunday for New York City’s annual Israel Day Parade, one of the largest public demonstrations of support for Israel outside the Jewish state, as organizers and participants gather amid heightened security concerns and a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States.

The parade, a longstanding fixture of New York’s Jewish calendar, comes at a particularly tense moment. Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza, Jewish communities in New York and across the United States have reported a surge in antisemitic incidents, while support for Israel has become an increasingly polarizing issue in public life.

Organizers say this year's event carries added significance as many participants seek to demonstrate solidarity with Israel and unity with Jewish communities facing growing hostility worldwide.

Security has been significantly increased following a series of attacks targeting Jews in North America and Europe, as well as repeated threats against Jewish institutions. New York police are maintaining a substantial presence along the parade route, with additional security measures implemented to protect participants and spectators.

The annual march traditionally attracts elected officials from across the political spectrum, Jewish organizations, student groups, synagogues, Israeli cultural organizations and thousands of supporters waving Israeli and American flags.

3 View gallery Thousands march down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue during the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City ( Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

3 View gallery Thousands march down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue during the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City ( Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

3 View gallery Thousands march down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue during the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City ( Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

This year, however, attention has also focused on who is not attending. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opted to skip the parade. Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and vocal critic of Israeli government policies, has frequently aligned himself with pro-Palestinian causes and has been among the most outspoken critics of Israel in New York politics.

Despite the political backdrop, organizers said the focus of the day remained on community, culture and the longstanding ties between New York and Israel.