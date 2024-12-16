Israeli strikes on Syria cause earthquake, report

Israeli air strikes in Aleppo and Hama in Syria overnight, caused an earthquake, the Russian Sputnik news agency said early on Monday.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network added that the attacks in the area of Tartus in the west of the country targeted arms depos and caused tremors measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale as the warehouses went up in flames.

The airstrikes were part of Israel's expanding attacks on arms storages, including those holding surface-to-surface missiles and air defense systems, which the IDF said was to prevent them from falling into terrorists' hands.

Israel has also been striking what has remained of the pro-Iranian militias that had been operating in Syria until the fall of the Assad regime, earlier this month.