Israel conducts 420strikes on Syria targets since fall of Assad, rights group says

Israel carried out 420 airstrikes on Syria since the fall of the Assad regime, the UK-based Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday. Overnight, the IDF conducted at least 17 air raids on targets around Damascus including the airport at in Qalamoun and missile storages facilities and in Aleppo, according to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated al Mayadeen network, the air force attacked a scientific research institute.
Israel also struck communication systems used in electronic warfare to prevent their fall into "hostile" hands, according to IDF officials.
Al Mayadeen claimed Israeli forces advanced further into Syrian territory on the Golan Heights.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IDF spokesperson said Israeli jets struck rocket launchers loaded and ready to strike Israeli territory, in violation of the cease-fire agreement.
Meanwhile, a Syrian security source told the Reuters news agency that the Russians had begun removing military equipment from Syria. According to the source, a Russian cargo plane departed from the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia and other flights were scheduled to take place in the coming days Russian forces were see moving military equipment toward two large cargo planes on the tarmac.