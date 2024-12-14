Israel conducts 420strikes on Syria targets since fall of Assad, rights group says

UK-based Observatory for Human Rights says Israeli jets struck 17 times in the area of Damascus overnight targeting missile storage facilities; IDF targets electronic warfare communication systems   

Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
Israel carried out 420 airstrikes on Syria since the fall of the Assad regime, the UK-based Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday. Overnight, the IDF conducted at least 17 air raids on targets around Damascus including the airport at in Qalamoun and missile storages facilities and in Aleppo, according to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated al Mayadeen network, the air force attacked a scientific research institute.
2 View gallery
תקיפות באזור אל-קלמון בפרברי דמשק, סוריהתקיפות באזור אל-קלמון בפרברי דמשק, סוריה
Israeli strikes in the area of Damascus
2 View gallery
Satellite image shows an An-124 heavy transport aircraft with its nose cone lifted, at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria Satellite image shows an An-124 heavy transport aircraft with its nose cone lifted, at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Satellite image shows an An-124 heavy transport aircraft with its nose cone lifted, at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria
(.)
Israel also struck communication systems used in electronic warfare to prevent their fall into "hostile" hands, according to IDF officials.
Al Mayadeen claimed Israeli forces advanced further into Syrian territory on the Golan Heights.
The IDF spokesperson said Israeli jets struck rocket launchers loaded and ready to strike Israeli territory, in violation of the cease-fire agreement.
IDF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon
(IDF)

Meanwhile, a Syrian security source told the Reuters news agency that the Russians had begun removing military equipment from Syria. According to the source, a Russian cargo plane departed from the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia and other flights were scheduled to take place in the coming days Russian forces were see moving military equipment toward two large cargo planes on the tarmac.
