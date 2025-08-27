Missile from Yemen sets off sirens in Jerusalem area

Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Wednesday after warning sirens blared across the Jerusalem area, the IDF said.

The military said in an initial statement that “sirens sounded in several areas in Israel following a projectile launched from Yemen” and that details were under review. Shortly after, it confirmed the missile had been shot down.

Dozens of alerts were issued for localities from the Hebron Hills and the Dead Sea region up toward Jerusalem and as far west as the Tel Aviv area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.