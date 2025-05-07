UK sent military aid to Israel despite suspending arms exports, Pro-Palestinian groups claim

British companies continued to export thousands of military items to Israel after the UK government suspended dozens of arms export licenses in September, according to a new report published Wednesday by The Guardian.

The investigation, based on Israeli customs data and compiled by three pro-Palestinian advocacy groups , found that 8,630 items categorized as munitions—including bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and related parts—were shipped from the UK to Israel following the suspension. Four additional shipments, totaling 146 items, were classified as armored vehicles or their parts.

Since October 2023, the report said, 14 military shipments reached Israel from the UK. Thirteen arrived by air at Ben Gurion International Airport, and one—containing 160,000 items—was delivered by sea to the port of Haifa. Most of the shipments occurred after the UK government announced the suspension, and the total value was estimated at around 2.5 million shekels ($670,000).

The study was conducted by the Palestinian Youth Movement, Progressive International and Workers for a Free Palestine. It used data from Israel’s Tax Authority to examine the extent of military-related imports from the UK that continued under 200 export licenses left in effect after the September decision.

The UK government in September suspended 29 export licenses for items it said could be used offensively in Gaza, while maintaining the validity of other licenses, including those for equipment related to the F-35 fighter jet program. The British government cited concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian law in its decision.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said at the time that there was a "clear risk" British-supplied weapons could contribute to such violations. “In a conflict of this nature, we have a legal obligation to assess the UK’s export licenses,” Lammy said. “Regretfully, the assessment I received left me no choice but to suspend some exports that could be used to breach international humanitarian law.”

The UK has repeatedly insisted that the remaining licenses only cover non-lethal items such as protective gear. In a statement to Parliament in September, Lammy said those items included “goggles and helmets,” and emphasized that they were meant for use by “one of Britain’s closest allies.” However, the Foreign Office has not published a full list of items covered by the continuing licenses.

( Photo: Shlomi Amsalem / GPO )

Critics argue the distinction between offensive and defensive equipment is unclear and may have allowed continued arms transfers that contradict government assurances. The report found no change in the monthly volume of aircraft parts exported since September, though it was not possible to determine whether those parts were military in nature or intended for civilian use.

An Israeli defense official said the UK’s move was “certainly unfriendly,” but claimed it had no operational impact. The official said the exemption for F-35-related components was essential due to international contracts with the United States and global supply chain obligations. “They explained they would not harm Israel’s ability to defend itself,” the official said.

The findings prompted renewed calls for transparency and a full investigation in the UK. Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell said if Lammy misled Parliament about the nature of the exports, he should resign. “The government has kept its arms supplies to Israel in the dark,” McDonnell said. “It must finally tell the truth in response to these deeply troubling revelations and halt all UK arms exports to Israel.”

Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana called the report “explosive” and accused the government of dishonesty. “Beyond ‘helmets and goggles,’ the government has sent thousands of weapons and ammunition while Israel commits genocide in Gaza,” she said.

The report also raised concerns over whether Britain continued to send parts for F-35 jets directly to Israel, in potential violation of assurances that such items would be sold only to the American manufacturer Lockheed Martin. UK officials have defended those exports as vital to NATO and national security.