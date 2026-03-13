Bank Hapoalim offers emergency grants to Zarzir residents whose homes were hit by missile

Bank Hapoalim said it will provide immediate financial assistance and emotional support to customers whose homes were damaged by the missile strike overnight in the northern village of Zarzir .

The bank announced that customers whose homes were affected will receive an emergency grant of 2,000 shekels. The payment is intended to provide initial financial assistance as families cope with the immediate aftermath of the damage, without waiting for lengthy bureaucratic procedures.

5 View gallery Damage from the direct strike in Zarzir ( Photo: Hassan Shaalan )

In addition to the financial support, the bank said it will provide emotional support and counseling for children from affected families who experienced the traumatic event. According to the bank, this support framework may also be extended to other residents in northern Israel who require emotional assistance during the ongoing security tensions.

Bank Hapoalim teams and branch managers in northern Israel began contacting affected customers on Friday morning to identify those whose homes were damaged and arrange the transfer of the grant directly to their bank accounts, while also informing them about available support services.

Bank Hapoalim Chairman Noam Hanegbi said the bank sees its role as extending beyond standard banking services during times of crisis.

“Bank Hapoalim is an integral part of Israeli society, and our responsibility to the public is measured first and foremost in times of crisis,” Hanegbi said. “Residents of the north are coping bravely with a complex security reality, and the incident in Zarzir highlights our duty as a leading financial institution to provide not only banking services but also support and stability.”

CEO Yadin Antebi said the bank views assistance to affected customers as both a moral and civic responsibility.