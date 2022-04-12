Israeli defense exports hit new record high in 2021, officials says

Israel's annual arms sales reaches new record of $11.3 billion in 2021, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT, said that defense exports rose from $8.3 billion in 2020 to $11.3 billion in 2021. The previous high was in 2017, with $9.2 billion.

“Israel’s defense exports have reached double-digit figures for the first time, reaching a 55 percent increase within two years,” Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, the head of SIBAT, told reporters on Monday.

“Demand for Israeli defense products has risen in the past year, manifesting in the sharp increase in transactions between countries, among other things,” Kulas continued.

The largest buyer of Israeli defense goods was Europe, purchasing 41 percent of total exports. The Asia-Pacific region purchased 34 percent, followed by North America with 12 percent.

Countries under the Abraham Accords, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, accounted for 7 percent of the defense goods. Finally, Africa and Latin America each purchased 3 percent.

“Looking ahead, shifting global priorities and partnerships such as the Abraham Accords create high demand for Israel’s cutting-edge technological systems,” Kulas said.