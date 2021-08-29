Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting in Thailand

A 9-year-old boy died over the weekend after being stung by a box jellyfish while swimming at a beach on the island of Ko Pha Ngan in Thailand.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Medics who arrived at Hat Rin beach tried to save the child, whose family has been residing on the island for several years, but could not save him from the deadly venom.

2 צפייה בגלריה A box jellyfish ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Thai authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The Israeli General Consulate to the South Asian nation said officials were in contact with the boy's father.

Local officials believe the boy was stung by either a box jellyfish or a sea wasp.

The venom of both invertebrates — often described as the world's most venomous creatures — is highly potent and very lethal to humans, striking directly at the heart and the circulatory system. Their toxins could kill an adult human within two to five minutes.

2 צפייה בגלריה Ko Pha Ngan, Thailand ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-arch expressed his condolences to the family and said that the incident will be examined to prevent similar future occurrences.