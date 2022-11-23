Israeli-Canadian teenager killed in Jerusalem bomb attack laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners attended Wednesday evening the funeral of Aryeh Schupak, the 16-year-old Israeli-Canadian yeshiva student who was killed in a terror bombing in Jerusalem in the morning hours.

His funeral procession departed from the Har-Nof neighborhood to Har Hamenuchot cemetery.

3 View gallery Mourners at Aryeh Schupak's funeral ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Schupak was mortally wounded in the blast at a bus station near the city's entrance and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Another person was critically wounded in the attack and more than 20 others were injured to varying degrees. A classmate of Schupak also sustained moderate to serious injuries in the attack.

Rabbi Moyshi Schupak eulogizes his son Aryeh ( Video: Moshe Mizrahi )

Authorities believe the bomb's design matches that of another explosive that detonated about 30 minutes later in a different part of the city, both were remotely activated.

Fighting off tears, the teenager's father Rabbi Moyshi Schupak bid a heartfelt farewell to his son.

3 View gallery Scene of the attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat and Har Nof Chief Rabbi David Yosef were among some of the dignitaries at the funeral.

According to preliminary assessments by security officials, several perpetrators are believed to have been involved in the attack that seemed to have been planned out long in advance without external or top-down direction from any terrorist group.

3 View gallery Scene of the second attack at Ramot Junction ( Photo: AFP )

It seemed that the cell was familiar with the area and scouted around before choosing the exact time and location of the attack in order to maximize casualties.

The explosive charge themselves were relatively small but densely packed with nails and metal shrapnel that caused the lion's share of the damage. Another explosive load detonated about 30 minutes later at Jerusalem's Ramot junction while emergency services were still at the first scene.