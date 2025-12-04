US-Israel relations remain ‘strong,' says former Netanyahu aide

Ari Harow, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff says there’s a very close relationship between the two leaders

Relations between the United States and Israel are “strong and as close as ever,” according to Ari Harow, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff.
The prime minister was invited this week to yet another visit to the White House. If he goes, it would mark his fifth visit within the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term – the most of any foreign leader.
“There’s a very close relationship between the two leaders and between the two countries,” Harow said. “I think that our success and the US success in the region are very much intertwined. And what we’ve seen over and over again in the last year is the level of cooperation between the two countries.”
