US-Israel relations remain ‘strong,' says former Netanyahu aide

Relations between the United States and Israel are “strong and as close as ever,” according to Ari Harow, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff.

The prime minister was invited this week to yet another visit to the White House. If he goes, it would mark his fifth visit within the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term – the most of any foreign leader.

