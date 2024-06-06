'Hamas will not surrender its guns,' Sinwar reportedly tells mediators

Hamas will not surrender its guns or sign a proposal that asks for that, the terror group's leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators in a brief message they received Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the report, the arch-terrorist also told negotiators that he would accept a peace deal "only if Israel commits to a permanent cease-fire."
The report comes as two top U.S. officials, including Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, hold talks in the region aimed at jump-starting long-stalled negotiations to end the eight-month-long war.
Last Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden presented a three-phased plan to end the war during remarks from the White House, urging both parties to accept it as the best way to de-escalate the deadly conflict. "With a cease-fire, aid could be safely and effectively distributed to all who need it," Biden stated.
The Palestinian terrorist group has since indicated it would reject the U.S. leader's proposal, arguing that it allows Israel to continue its mission to eradicate the organization after all hostages are released.