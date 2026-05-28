Female IDF welfare NCO killed by Hezbollah drone

Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, from Givat Ada, served as a welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, also known as the 435th Battalion

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Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, from Givat Ada, was killed Wednesday by a Hezbollah drone on Israel’s northern border.
Yanai served as a welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion.
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סמל רותם ינאי ז"ל, מש"קית ת"ש בגבעתי, שנפלה מפיצוץ רחפן נפץ בגלילסמל רותם ינאי ז"ל, מש"קית ת"ש בגבעתי, שנפלה מפיצוץ רחפן נפץ בגליל
Sgt. Rotem Yanai
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson)
The Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said Yanai studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts’ Gefen troop.
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נפילה בגליל המערבינפילה בגליל המערבי
Archive: Hezbollah drone strike in northern Israel
“In her special way, she left a mark on her friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” the council said. “She will be remembered for her sense of humor, confidence, big heart and endless generosity.”
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