Female IDF welfare NCO killed by Hezbollah drone

The Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said Yanai studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts’ Gefen troop.

The Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said Yanai studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts’ Gefen troop.

The Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said Yanai studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts’ Gefen troop.