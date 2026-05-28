Female IDF welfare NCO killed by Hezbollah drone

Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, from Givat Ada, was killed Wednesday by a Hezbollah drone on Israel’s northern border.
Yanai served as a welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion.
The Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said Yanai studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts’ Gefen troop.
“In her special way, she left a mark on her friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” the council said. “She will be remembered for her sense of humor, confidence, big heart and endless generosity.”