Undercover agents infiltrate Negev crime gangs, dozens arrested, M-16 rifles seized

Undercover agents infiltrated crime gangs in the Negev, posing as criminals for months and leading to the arrest of dozens of suspects in a large-scale weapons crackdown, police said on Tuesday.
The Central Unit of the Negev region, operating under the Southern District, conducted a covert investigation over the past year in cooperation with the Border Police. During the operation, undercover agents were embedded within criminal networks operating in southern Israel and in Bedouin communities.
According to police, the agents adopted criminal identities, gained the trust of gang members and collected evidence against dozens of suspects involved in illegal weapons trafficking and possession.
As part of the investigation, the agents carried out dozens of controlled purchases of weapons. Police said they bought 13 M-16 assault rifles, 11 Glock pistols and magazines, with the total value of the weapons exceeding NIS 1 million ($320,000).
Early Tuesday, National Guard fighters, alongside Southern District police, Unit 33, the police air unit and additional forces, raided the homes of suspects in Rahat, Lakiya, Hura and other locations across the Negev. Dozens were arrested and are expected to be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court for remand hearings.
Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said Israel Police “will not relent in the uncompromising fight against serious crime and illegal weapons trafficking.”
In a statement, police said the operation was part of an ongoing campaign led by Southern District Commander Chaim Bublil against illegal weapons and major crime generators in the region.
“During the activity, undercover agents were inserted into crime gangs operating in the south and in Bedouin communities,” the statement said. “The agents operated under criminal cover, gained the trust of criminal elements and gathered evidence and findings against dozens of suspects, including key police targets.”
The agents conducted dozens of supervised and controlled weapons transactions, accompanied by extensive operational and intelligence support, police added.
The announcement also highlighted the role of the National Guard, which took part in Tuesday’s raids together with district police and other units.