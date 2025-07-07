IDF arrests Iranian Quds Force cell in Syria

The IDF overnight dismantled a cell in Syria operated by Iran’s Quds Force, the military announced Monday morning. This marks the second time in a week that the IDF has reported the arrest of such a cell.

The capture of the cell members, who “posed a threat in the area,” was carried out based on intelligence gathered by Unit 504 interrogations, the IDF repported. Forces from the Brigade 3, known as the Alexandroni Brigade, under the command of Division 210, together with field investigators from Unit 504, arrested the cell in the Tel Khudne area in southern Syria.

Watch IDF soldiers arrest Iranian Quds Force in southern Syria ( Video: IDF spokesperson's unit )

“We are after another successful arrest operation across the border in Syria," said Brig. Gen. R., commander of Brigade 3’s reconnaissance unit. "These operatives are directed by the Iranian axis and are preparing to execute terror attacks in the northern sector. The operation concluded successfully with the capture of several wanted individuals. We will continue operating in the security buffer zone to prevent any attempt at organization or attack on the Israeli home front, as much as needed.”

“The forces of Division 210 remain deployed in the area, acting to prevent any establishment by terror entities in Syria, with the objective of protecting the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IDF spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, IDF forces arrested another Iran-linked terror cell during a special operation in southern Syria, according to the IDF spokesperson. The cell was apprehended by the Golan Brigade (474), commanded by Division 210, with the involvement of Unit 504 field investigators. The terrorists were arrested in the Bedouin villages of Umm al-Lukus and Ain al-Basli in southern Syria.

1 View gallery IDF dismantled cell in Syria operated by Iran’s Quds Force ( Photo: IDF )

The targeted nighttime operation was conducted “based on intelligence collected through interrogations over recent weeks," according to the IDF.

In addition, the IDF reported that, in the area where the terrorists were captured, the troops seized weapons and grenades.

The commander of a battalion in Brigade 474, Brig. Gen. (Res.) M., described the operation: “We have concluded another successful night of activity. We arrested an Iranian terror cell based on the received intelligence. We will not allow terror forces to embed in the area. We will prevent their establishment here and operate in the security buffer zone day and night. In addition to the wanted individuals we arrested, we seized weapons, firearms, and grenades.”