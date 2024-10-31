5 killed, 1 severely wounded in Hezbollah rocket attack on Metula

Five people, including an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers, were killed Thursday in a direct rocket strike on an agricultural field near the border town of Metula. Another individual was seriously wounded in the attack.

The IDF confirmed that two rockets crossed from Lebanon, triggering sirens in Metula at 11:37 a.m. and ultimately landing in unpopulated areas.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Metula Council head David Azulai expressed grief over the deadly incident, saying, "For us, this tragedy is over, but we’ve been in a senseless war for over a year. Five are dead, one is severely wounded, and the state is unfortunately normalizing this reality."

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were triggered across multiple towns in the Galilee region, including the Lower Galilee. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for what it called a "large barrage" targeting Karmiel, where the IDF reported intercepting around 30 rockets.

According to the Karmiel municipality, six rockets exploded in unpopulated areas, while the remainder were intercepted by air defenses.

Earlier, Magen David Adom teams were dispatched to inspect the impact sites, but no further casualties were reported at this time.

