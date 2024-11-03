Nahariya man, 57, dies two weeks after being hit by rocket shrapnel

Edward Salulov, 57. from Nahariya, was injured about two weeks ago on the evening of the Simchat Torah holiday by shrapnel from an interceptor during a Hezbollah barrage targeting the city. He was unable to reach a shelter on the seaside promenade and was critically injured by two pieces of shrapnel. On Sunday morning, after 11 days during which intensive care teams at the Galilee Medical Center fought for his life and performed several surgeries, he was pronounced dead.

2 View gallery Edward Salulov ( Photo: Family album )

Salulov had been a resident of Nahariya since 1990. He was divorced and had four children with whom he had not been in contact for over a decade. He maintained contact with two of his nephews living in the city. One nephew, Arthur Korginyan, noted that Sululov lived alone and that his mother had died about seven years ago. He is also survived by a sister who lives in Holon.

Salulov once leapt into the water and saved the lives of two children who were drowning at sea

According to Korginyan, his uncle was a fisherman. "We were on good terms. He worked for years at Soglowek (an Israeli food company), and, following an injury at work, he could no longer continue working. All of Nahariya knew him. He taught children how to catch fish and tie hooks. He managed to catch a 26-lb. amberjack fish from the shore."

2 View gallery Evacuated two weeks ago ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Korginyan also shared that about two years ago Salulov leapt into the water and saved the lives of two children who were drowning at sea. "He was always ready to help, forgetting all his problems and only remembering to help others. He was an unfortunate man with no luck in life."

Korginyan, a boxing coach, added that Salulov used to send "weak people" to him, asking him to train them "so that they wouldn't get hurt."

