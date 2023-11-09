Lone soldier, Border Police Sgt. Rose Lubin laid to rest following Jerusalem stabbing attack

Thousands attended the funeral on Thursday of Border Police Sergeant Rose Lubin, who tragically lost her life in a Jerusalem terrorist attack two days ago. Soon after the conclusion of the funeral, an investigation regarding the incident was released by law enforcement authorities. This report pointed out a significant lapse in the actions of one of the team members involved in the incident.

The inquiry revealed one of the team members abandoned his duty post, which went against his orders. The police called this as a grave infraction both from a disciplinary and operational standpoint. It was further announced that, in light of this negligence, the chief of Border Police, Commander Brigadier Yitzchak, decided to relieve the border police guard from his current role and reassign him to anotjer area to continue his service in the IDF.

Rose Lubin's funeral ( Video: Courtesy )

"The Border Police forces are at the vanguard of operations and combat," said Yitzhak. "As an organization, we bear the responsibility for the security and welfare of the public, and this responsibility is commensurate with the extensive authority granted to us. The Border Police is an agency that prides itself on professionalism and adherence to a distinct and clear set of values. When we identify instances of failure, we will not make compromises but rather address the situation with resolution and leadership courage, while ensuring that we learn from these incidents in a fully transparent manner."

Lubin, 20 who moved to Israel from Atlanta by herself two years ago, was interred at Mount Herzl. Her father, David, delivered both the Kaddish and a poignant eulogy.

"Rose was a compassionate soul who cherished life and was truly unique. Even at the tender age of five during a visit to Israel, she expressed a desire to reside here, making it apparent to us all that she would one day make this country her home. From her early years, Rose was deeply aware that her bond with her Jewish heritage and the nation of Israel was as significant as her attachment to her own family. She was a staunch opponent of antisemitism. Rose possessed numerous talents and had a love for dance. Her voice had the power to evoke tears, and she was an incredibly resilient individual, constantly challenging herself to reach greater mental heights," her father said.

2 View gallery Rose is laid to rest ( Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld /Getty Images )

Idan and Tamar James, Lubin's host family from Kibbutz Saad, also expressed their heartfelt homage to her. Tamar voiced her disbelief: "Our minds and hearts are still in denial. You were so vibrant, so full of life, exuding happiness, strength and presence, truly a magnet pulling people toward you. How is it possible that we have to bid you farewell?" She continued, "It felt as though you had always been a part of our family since the day you joined us."

"The children instantly adored you, seeing you as their older sister. It felt like we had gained another daughter. We were with you through all the major moments in your life, witnessing every step of your journey in the Border Police and your dreams. Whenever anything out of the ordinary happened in the Old City, you would always make sure to send a message to confirm your safety. This Monday morning, you didn't send a message, which caused me to worry and reach out to you, a message that until now, remains unread. We had the privilege to know you, a girl full of color in every sense. A passionate vegan and Zionist, your zest for life radiated, touching everyone around you," she said.

2 View gallery The late Rose Lubin