IDF says Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria killed in Hezbollah drone attack

The IDF said on Monday that Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, aged 45, from Ibtin was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike on the Western Galilee. Another person suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Hezbollah launched an attack in the early morning hours. At least at least five drones infiltrated across the Lebanon border, the military said, three were intercepted but two exploded inside Israel, one near Kibbutz Gesher Haziv and on in Ya'ara, killing Amaria.

2 View gallery Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria

Missiles were fired at the Upper Galilee at the same time.

The IDF launched strikes on South Lebanon in response, killing at least two Hezbollah operatives, according to Lebanese media reports.

2 View gallery People take cover during a Hezbollah drone attack

"This was a scene of an air battle," Shlomi Mayor Gabi Na'aman said. This is war and all it entails. Our lives are disrupted from dawn to dawn. How long can this go on?"