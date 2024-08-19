IDF says Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Military says at least five drones launched by Hezbollah in the early morning hours, three are intercepted but two land inside Israel, one near Kibbutz Gesher Haziv and one in Ya'ara, killing Amaria and seriously wounding another man 

Yair Kraus, Yoav Zitun, Alexandra Lukash|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Galilee
Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria
Fallen soldier
Drone strike
Hezbollah
The IDF said on Monday that Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, aged 45, from Ibtin was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike on the Western Galilee. Another person suffered serious injuries in the attack.
Hezbollah launched an attack in the early morning hours. At least at least five drones infiltrated across the Lebanon border, the military said, three were intercepted but two exploded inside Israel, one near Kibbutz Gesher Haziv and on in Ya'ara, killing Amaria.
2 View gallery
רנ"ג מחמוד עמרייה ז"לרנ"ג מחמוד עמרייה ז"ל
Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria
Missiles were fired at the Upper Galilee at the same time.
The IDF launched strikes on South Lebanon in response, killing at least two Hezbollah operatives, according to Lebanese media reports.
2 View gallery
יירוטים בנהריהיירוטים בנהריה
People take cover during a Hezbollah drone attack
"This was a scene of an air battle," Shlomi Mayor Gabi Na'aman said. This is war and all it entails. Our lives are disrupted from dawn to dawn. How long can this go on?"
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""