The 'diplomatic Iron Dome' Israel didn't know it needed

“When Trump comes in, he is going to sign a variety of executive orders. I don’t think you’re going to see any more lawfare like the International Criminal Court. I think you’re going to see the end of UNRWA [The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]. You’re going to see Jerusalem embassies opening up one after another,” Reinstein told ILTV News on this week’s

podcast

. “It’s a new dawn. And this is thanks to our

Christian allies