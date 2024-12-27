The 'diplomatic Iron Dome' Israel didn't know it needed

A sea change is expected on January 20, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, and Israel is poised to feel its impact, according to Joshua Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.
“When Trump comes in, he is going to sign a variety of executive orders. I don’t think you’re going to see any more lawfare like the International Criminal Court. I think you’re going to see the end of UNRWA [The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]. You’re going to see Jerusalem embassies opening up one after another,” Reinstein told ILTV News on this week’s podcast. “It’s a new dawn. And this is thanks to our Christian allies. This is what we’ve been working for over the last 21 years—to mobilize Christians around the world to stand with Israel and create real political action.
“I think the best is yet to come for faith-based diplomacy,” he added.
Reinstein spoke with ILTV shortly after MK Moshe Tur Paz was appointed co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. This caucus, one of 54 worldwide, is designed to mobilize political support from lawmakers who stand with Israel out of faith. While the caucus is open to all, it primarily includes Christians who view Israel as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.
Tur Paz, a member of the centrist Yesh Atid party, has been involved with the caucus for four years. Reflecting on the challenges Israel has faced, he said, “In the past year, we have confronted Iran in ways we never have since the country’s founding.”
He emphasized the importance of U.S. support, saying, “Now, we need the Americans there with us. We have faced antisemitic voices around the world. When we have Donald Trump and his administration on our side, it’s a completely different battle—a stronger way to fight.”
Tur Paz also expressed optimism about the future. “We know we may have new challenges ahead, but we have a strong friend in the United States—in Congress and the White House. That’s a big, big thing for Israel.”
Reinstein believes the Trump administration will be “the most pro-Israel administration in the history of American-Israel relations, even more so than the last Trump administration, which was probably Israel’s greatest supporter to date.”
He attributes this to the Republican Party’s strong base of Bible-believing Christians and Trump’s selection of like-minded individuals for key positions.
“For example, Peter Hegseth, nominated to be Secretary of Defense, is an evangelical Christian. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel nominee, Mike Huckabee, is also an evangelical Christian,” Reinstein said.
“These individuals, and many others, support Israel not just for political or economic reasons, but because of their faith. That’s a kind of support that doesn’t waver,” he stressed.
Reinstein anticipates a wave of embassies opening in Jerusalem soon after Trump takes office, with countries from Africa, Latin America, and even Europe expressing interest. While he did not confirm specifics, he suggested Argentina might be next, followed by nations like Fiji, Malawi, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Romania.
“As the Trump administration works with Israel, there could be a package of benefits for countries that recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. This aligns with official U.S. policy and, of course, Israel’s policy,” Reinstein explained.
A Diplomatic Iron Dome
The role of Christian Allies Caucuses has grown significantly since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Reinstein described them as “the diplomatic Iron Dome of the State of Israel,” with around 1,500 legislators advocating for Israel in their own parliaments since the war began.
“We’re seeing faith-based diplomacy in action worldwide,” Reinstein said. “For example, Australia’s parliamentary Israel caucus passed legislation banning antisemitic symbols in public. This is crucial in a country that has seen an unprecedented spike in antisemitism.”
In another case, the Dutch parliament decided to phase out funding for UNRWA, following advocacy by former caucus co-chair and Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel. She visited the Netherlands twice to highlight how UNRWA had been infiltrated by terrorists.
Even at the International Criminal Court, when a case against Israel was publicly presented, 500 Christians stood outside waving Israeli flags.
Some Jews have historically been hesitant to work with Christians due to a history of antisemitism and persecution. However, both Reinstein and Tur Paz said these attitudes are shifting.
“Eighty percent of our diplomatic successes now come from faith-based diplomacy,” Reinstein said. “People are realizing there’s nothing more powerful than Christian support for Israel. There are 15 million Jews in the world and a billion Christians.”
Tur Paz agreed.
“Faith-based diplomacy is great for Israel and the world. I’d like to see similar partnerships with Muslims,” he said. “It’s about people-to-people and faith-to-faith. If we can work together in this way, it’s a great path for the world.”