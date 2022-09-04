Rambunctious Liberman blasts Netanyahu as 'scum of the earth'

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday blasted Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the former premier "scum of the earth".

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Liberman said Netanyahu was a pathological liar who has often used such means to target political opponents. Liberman said Netanyahu was behind resurfacing of old rumors that tie the finance minister to an assassination attempt of a police investigator decades ago.

2 View gallery Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Yoav Dudkovitch, Alex Kolomoiski )

A former Liberman aid last week accused the minister of offering him $100,000 to assassinate senior investigators involved in a corruption investigation.

Liberman said at the start of a cabinet meeting, adding he will discuss the accusations, which he says are false, with the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

“The fact that [Netanyahu] brought up this rumor 20 years later speaks for itself. The man is a pathological liar and cheapskate, who loves money.” Liberman added.

Liberman also said: “These are the ways in which Netanyahu operates. The man is the scum of the earth. The only thing keeping him from power is Avigdor Liberman, and he’s panicking. We are the only right-leaning party who refuses to join him. I’m the one separating Netanyahu from power.”

He also added: “Netanyahu attempts to create a new Russian-speaking party in every round of elections. This won’t save him, he’ll keep maintaining 59 Knesset seats in the polls."

2 View gallery Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Kobe Koanx )

The Likud issues later issued a response, posted by Netanyahu via social media: “Liberman, the national inciter, is nervous. The man who offered to cast away Haredi people is calling Netanyahu names like a common criminal. We hope he won’t offer anyone $100,000 to kill Netanyahu. Liberman can stop hallucinating, the Likud and the former premier are not connected to the disturbing accusations issued against him in the last few days.”

The Attorney General Baharav-Miara will meet with police officials to discuss the accusations against Liberman, but an official investigation against him isn’t likely to be opened.