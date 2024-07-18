Watch: Senior Islamic Group commander killed in southern Lebanon airstrike

Mohammed Hamed Jabara, senior commander in military wing of Islamic Group terrorist organization, reportedly killed in airstrike on vehicle in Bekaa district of southern Lebanon; footage shows missile hitting car, causing it to explode in middle of street

Hadar Adi|
Airstrike on vehicle of Mohammed Hamed Jabara, senior commander in the military wing of the Islamic Group terrorist organization, in southern Lebanon's Bekaa district

Mohammed Hamed Jabara, a senior commander in the military wing of the Islamic Group terrorist organization, was killed Thursday morning in an airstrike on his vehicle in the Bekaa district of southern Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported. The report noted that Jabara was a member of the organization's Fajr forces.
The Islamic Group, which positions itself as a "Sunni option for resistance against Israel," has close ties with Hezbollah and Hamas. Footage of the incident shows a missile hitting the vehicle, causing it to explode in the middle of a street in western Bekaa.
2 View gallery
מוחמד חאמד ג'בארה מכוחות פג'רמוחמד חאמד ג'בארה מכוחות פג'ר
Mohammed Hamed Jabara
On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to expand the range of attacks and target Israeli settlements that have not yet been hit if the Israeli military continues to "attack civilians." In a speech commemorating the Shiite festival of Ashura, Nasrallah mentioned the civilians killed in Lebanon in recent days, including three Syrian children.
"Our response last night with rockets on Kiryat Shmona and other settlements shows our stance. If you continue to attack civilians, it will push the resistance to target settlements that have not been attacked so far," he said, referring to a barrage of dozens of rockets fired into northern Israel the previous night.
2 View gallery
מנהיג חיזבאללה חסן נסראללה נאום יום העשוראמנהיג חיזבאללה חסן נסראללה נאום יום העשורא
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Nasrallah also emphasized that Hezbollah's "support front" will persist as long as the war in Gaza continues. "The threat of war has not scared us for 10 months, during which Israel has faced no shortages," he said.
He ruled out the possibility of a near-term cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, asserting, "The future of the situation in the south will be determined by the outcomes of the battle."
