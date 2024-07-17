Nasrallah says Hezbollah will target more of Israel if IDF continues strikes on S. Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday threatened to attack more Israeli communities that have not come under fire yet if the IDF continues to target civilians. Overnight, more than 85 rockets were fired at Western Galilee while dozens more targeted the Upper Galilee region.
In a speech Nasrallah gave marking the Shiite Muslim holiday of Ashura, he said the recent rocket strikes demonstrated the equivalence he places on the cross-border dispute.
"Israel is not only short on soldiers to fight the war, now it is suffering from a shortage of tanks and munitions," Nasrallah said referring to claims the military made in a court filing on Monday.
The military responded to women soldiers in the Armored Corps who demanded to be included in the deployment in Gaza after they successfully fought terrorists during the October 7 massacre. In the filing, the IDF said it could not allocate tanks or personnel to train the women for such a deployment because of the losses the corps had already incurred not only in armor but also in troops who were killed or wounded.
The leader of the Shiite terror group also said in his speech that Hezbollah's fire would not end as long as the war in Gaza continues. "The threat of war has not frightened us in 10 months, while Israel did not suffer from any shortages," he said and rejected the possibility of a pending cease-fire. |The future of the south would be determined according to the battle's outcome," he said.
Nasrallah boasted that Israel's southern port of Eilat was bankrupt because of Houthi attacks on maritime trade in the Red Sea. "No vessels are arriving and Israel's economy is failing, thanks to our pressure."