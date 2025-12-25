Border Police soldier rescued from Palestinian village near Hebron

Security forces launched a search after the soldier reportedly entered a Palestinian vehicle near the Elias Junction; the IDF again warned that Israeli entry into Area A is illegal and endangers lives

Yoav Zitun
|
A Border Police soldier was rescued Thursday night from the village of Yatta, near Hebron, after arriving there in the company of a Palestinian resident. It was the sixth case within a week in which Israelis were extracted from Palestinian towns in the West Bank.
An IDF spokesperson said that earlier, a report was received about an Israeli woman who entered a Palestinian vehicle at the Elias Junction in the Judea Brigade sector. Upon receiving the report, security forces launched efforts to locate her. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Earlier this week, a mother and her daughter were rescued from the center of Bethlehem after deliberately entering the city to shop. The incident was transferred to the police for further handling.
Security officials again stressed that Israeli entry into Area A endangers lives and is prohibited by law.
