Russian missile hits Jewish cemetery in Ukraine, damaging historic graves

Rabbi Meir Stambler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine, warned of a broader pattern. “This is the fourth attack on the Jewish community in Ukraine within a month. Just last week a

synagogue in Odessa was hit

; three weeks ago, the home of Rabbi Moshe Weber in Dnipro was damaged; and only days earlier, the

car of Rabbi Yossi Wolf, the rabbi of Kherson, was struck directly by a drone.