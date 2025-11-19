Israeli father missing after rescuing son from rough seas in Thailand

A large-scale search operation is underway on the Thai island of Koh Phangan for an Israeli tourist, identified as Sagie, a father of four, who was swept out to sea Wednesday while trying to rescue his son from strong currents.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time at Chaloklum Beach, in the island’s north. Sagie, who was vacationing with his family, jumped into the water after noticing his son being carried away by a powerful current. He managed to bring the boy safely back to shore, but as he attempted to swim back himself, he was pulled away again by strong waves and dangerous undertows. Witnesses reported hearing him shout to his wife that he would try to reach nearby rocks, but a large wave struck and he disappeared from view.

2 View gallery Sagie ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Thai authorities have since launched an extensive search, deploying drones, jet skis, boats and police helicopters. The operation is being coordinated with a local Israeli command center established on the island, which includes Chabad representatives, Israeli volunteers and members of the island’s travel community. “Every passing hour is critical,” a member of the Israeli team said, calling for more volunteers to join the coastal and area searches. A dedicated WhatsApp group has been set up to support the effort.

“The sea is very rough, which is making it extremely difficult to locate Sagie and reach him,” volunteers told the ynet. The search is being conducted under particularly harsh sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand, amid local government warnings about strong currents and high waves.

2 View gallery Search underway for Sagie, swept out to sea while on vacation in Thailand ( Photo: from X )

Rabbi Dovi Deutsch, Chabad's emissary on Koh Phangan, said: “The Israeli community here has mobilized for the search, and locals are also helping. The local police have provided gear to enter the water, and private citizens are bringing their own equipment. We’re trying to organize volunteers into shifts to find and reach Sagie.”