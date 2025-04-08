Trump enters Iran talks but Israeli expert says 'no bad deal coming'

Ariel Kahana, a correspondent for Israel Hayom: 'Trump understands very well how Iran is dangerous to America'

Although U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States has entered direct talks with Iran to halt its nuclear weapons program and reach a deal, at least one Israeli analyst says there's no need to worry: Trump won’t sign a bad deal.
“Trump understands very well how Iran is dangerous to America,” said Ariel Kahana, a correspondent for Israel Hayom. “Trump will not go to a bad deal like some Israelis are afraid of.”
Kahana acknowledged that it’s still unclear whether negotiations will end with an agreement—or with a bomb. That, he said, “is in the hands of Tehran to decide.”
Watch the full interview:
WHAT NETANYAHU WANTS FROM WASHINGTON
