If the Israelis use enough force against Hamas, then maybe Hamas will agree to cut its losses and surrender, according to Retired Colonel Itamar Ya’ar, the former deputy head of the National Security Council.

If the Israelis use enough force against Hamas, then maybe Hamas will agree to cut its losses and surrender, according to Retired Colonel Itamar Ya’ar, the former deputy head of the National Security Council.

If the Israelis use enough force against Hamas, then maybe Hamas will agree to cut its losses and surrender, according to Retired Colonel Itamar Ya’ar, the former deputy head of the National Security Council.