IDF medic saves Palestinian baby in distress

A Palestinian baby was saved last week by the quick response of an IDF medic on duty at the Zeitim border crossing in Jerusalem.

The baby who was ill and receiving oxygen from a portable device arrived at the crossing accompanied by two women who asked for help when they noticed the child was in respiratory distress.

Corporal Adam, the medic on duty at the crossing quickly took the child and the women into a secured area and began administering CPR while an ambulance was called.

But when he was concerned that too much time would pass, he asked a police officer on the scene, to flag down a taxi and instructed the driver to take the baby to a nearby East Jerusalem hospital.

The child's life was saved by the quick action taken by the 19-year old medic as he found out when the women returned later in the day to thank him and report on the baby's condition.