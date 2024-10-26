At least 8 injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum after Hezbollah rocket attack

Magen David Adom says 2 men aged 2 were critically injured, and an 80-year-old man sustained serious injuries; IDF reports over 30 rockets launched in the barrage

Lior Ben Ari, Yair Kraus|
At least 8 people were injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum as a result of a Hezbollah rocket attack, the Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Friday.
According to MDA, two young men, aged 21, were critically injured, while an 80-year-old man sustained serious injuries. MDA teams are transporting the injured to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, along with several others wounded by shrapnel.
Majd al-Krum
The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for "a large-scale barrage of fire" directed at Karmiel and the surrounding area.
A scene of a rocket hit in Majd al-Krum
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Karmiel and Upper Galilee area, with some intercepted.
