At least 8 injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum after Hezbollah rocket attack

At least 8 people were injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum as a result of a Hezbollah rocket attack, the Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Friday.
According to MDA, two young men, aged 21, were critically injured, while an 80-year-old man sustained serious injuries. MDA teams are transporting the injured to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, along with several others wounded by shrapnel.
The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for "a large-scale barrage of fire" directed at Karmiel and the surrounding area.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that some 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Karmiel and Upper Galilee area, with some intercepted.
