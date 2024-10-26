At least 8 injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum after Hezbollah rocket attack

At least 8 people were injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum as a result of a Hezbollah rocket attack, the Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Friday.

At least 8 people were injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum as a result of a Hezbollah rocket attack, the Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Friday.

At least 8 people were injured, 2 critically in Majd al-Krum as a result of a Hezbollah rocket attack, the Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Friday.