Watch footage of West Bank terrorist shooting Israeli drivers stuck in traffic jam

The three terrorists roamed among the vehicles stuck on Highway 1 near Ma'ale Adumim and shot at all the passengers, killing Matan Elmaliach, 26, and injuring 6 others including a pregnant woman

Liran Tamari|
New footage from the terror attack on Highway 1, near Ma'ale Adumim, shows how the terrorists were able to roam almost unhindered between cars, leaving drivers stuck in the traffic back up with nowhere to escape.
One of the terrorists is seen in the footage walking among the vehicles, firing at the people inside. Matan Elmaliach, 26, from the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, was identified as the victim of the terrorist shooting attack, and six others were injured, including Adi Zohar, a pregnant 30-year-old woman, who was critically wounded.
3 View gallery
המחבל בזירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעיםהמחבל בזירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעים
The terrorist from the attack on Highway 1
Hanania Ben-Shimon, 23, bravely engaged the terrorists who opened fire at cars in the middle of the congested traffic on Highway 1 near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim Thursday morning.
Armed civilians and police officers on the scene managed to neutralize the three terrorists - two in the immediate area and one attempting to flee. Two of the terrorists were killed, and one survived and was hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center.
3 View gallery
המחבל בזירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעיםהמחבל בזירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעים
The terrorist shooting at vehicles
During the attack, the terrorists exploited the traffic jam on the road to the checkpoint, firing automatic weapons at cars on the congested highway. Settlers have long warned of such "death traps" on the busy roads throughout the West Bank, fearing that terrorists would exploit them to open fire on helpless drivers.
3 View gallery
זירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעיםזירת פיגוע הירי במחסום א-זעים
The scene of the terror attack
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
The terrorists were identified as Mohammad Zuhara, 26, a resident of Bethlehem, and his brother, Khaled Zuhara, 31, who has a history of illegal activity. Also involved in the attack was Ahmad Aloush, 31, from Bethlehem.
