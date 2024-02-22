Watch footage of West Bank terrorist shooting Israeli drivers stuck in traffic jam

New footage from the terror attack on Highway 1, near Ma'ale Adumim, shows how the terrorists were able to roam almost unhindered between cars, leaving drivers stuck in the traffic back up with nowhere to escape.
Read more:
One of the terrorists is seen in the footage walking among the vehicles, firing at the people inside. Matan Elmaliach, 26, from the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, was identified as the victim of the terrorist shooting attack, and six others were injured, including Adi Zohar, a pregnant 30-year-old woman, who was critically wounded.
Hanania Ben-Shimon, 23, bravely engaged the terrorists who opened fire at cars in the middle of the congested traffic on Highway 1 near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim Thursday morning.
Armed civilians and police officers on the scene managed to neutralize the three terrorists - two in the immediate area and one attempting to flee. Two of the terrorists were killed, and one survived and was hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center.
During the attack, the terrorists exploited the traffic jam on the road to the checkpoint, firing automatic weapons at cars on the congested highway. Settlers have long warned of such "death traps" on the busy roads throughout the West Bank, fearing that terrorists would exploit them to open fire on helpless drivers.
The terrorists were identified as Mohammad Zuhara, 26, a resident of Bethlehem, and his brother, Khaled Zuhara, 31, who has a history of illegal activity. Also involved in the attack was Ahmad Aloush, 31, from Bethlehem.