At least nine injured, one seriously, in Galilee rocket attack

Emergency services paramedics arrive on scene in olive orchard in Arab town of Sha'ab where the rocket hit, injuring residents in the area

The Hian Medical Services emergency service reported on Friday at least nine people were injured, one seriously, after a rocket landed in an olive orchard in Sha'ab located in the Galilee following a rocket barrage from Lebanon toward the area earlier.
Magen David Adom Director Eli Bin added paramedics who arrived on the scene treated one individual in minor to moderate condition following the impact.
Footage from scene at Sha'ab
According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, "approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others fell in the area."
Hezbollah and Israel continue to trade blows amid the Gaza war, now ongoing for over a year, despite efforts by the U.S. to reach a diplomatic solution for a cease-fire.
Scene of rocket strike in Sha'ab
Officials familiar with the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials said on Thursday that the administration's envoys are expected to return to Israel to finalize a deal, after meeting Biden and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
"More important than the agreement will be an American document that will authorize Israel to act," they said. Jerusalem understands that there will most certainly be violations of the deal until the Lebanese military takes over responsibility for South Lebanon.
