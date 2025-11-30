Netanyahu trial ‘paralyzing’ PM’s ability to govern, expert says

The trial for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged fraud and breach of trust has “polarized the country and actually paralyzed the ability of the prime minister to function in his role,” according to JNS CEO Alex Traiman.
He told ILTV that right now the prime minister is in the cross-examination phase of the trial, which is expected to last until late 2026. Netanyahu is being asked to testify as much as four times a week while trying to run the affairs of the state during a very difficult security period.
“We have to see if the presient will do it,” Traiman said.
