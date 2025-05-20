IDF launches largest coordinated operation yet, says reservist

The IDF’s current operation is on a much larger scale than it was at the beginning of the war, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin from the Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
She said there are five divisions fighting in Gaza. In addition, all of the troops entered simultaneously—in the north, south, and central Gaza areas.
“The IDF is activating right now in different areas at the same time and at a larger scale and coordinated. That's different from the past,” Eisin stressed. “Having said that, all of the areas that we're operating in as of now are areas that we have been at. We're returning to areas where we went in and we went out.”
