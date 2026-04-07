A message to Trump? Iran-backed militia says it will release kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson

set for early Wednesday morning Israel time, raising the possibility that the move is intended as a signal from Iran’s regional allies to Washington.

set for early Wednesday morning Israel time, raising the possibility that the move is intended as a signal from Iran’s regional allies to Washington.

The announcement came as the world awaits the expiration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran,

The announcement came as the world awaits the expiration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran,

Kittleson, a freelance journalist who contributes to Al-Monitor, was kidnapped last week in central Baghdad. She has previously written for the BBC and Politico and began her reporting career covering Afghanistan before first visiting Syria in 2012.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist who contributes to Al-Monitor, was kidnapped last week in central Baghdad. She has previously written for the BBC and Politico and began her reporting career covering Afghanistan before first visiting Syria in 2012.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist who contributes to Al-Monitor, was kidnapped last week in central Baghdad. She has previously written for the BBC and Politico and began her reporting career covering Afghanistan before first visiting Syria in 2012.