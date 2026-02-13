Why did Trump lash out at Herzog over Netanyahu’s pardon?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday launched an unprecedented attack on President Isaac Herzog , saying the Israeli public, and Herzog himself, should be ashamed for not granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog, however, has not rejected Netanyahu’s request, and the legal opinion he sought before making a decision has not yet been submitted. Officials at the President’s Office said they were stunned by Trump’s remarks.

Trump: “Herzog should be ashamed” ( Footage Netanyahu )

What, then, is behind Trump’s escalation? During his visit to Israel last October, Trump smilingly asked Herzog to pardon Netanyahu and later sent a formal letter on the matter. Objectively, nothing has changed in recent weeks regarding the process, making it difficult to avoid the assessment that the president’s comments may have been influenced by things he heard directly from Netanyahu.

People who have spoken with the prime minister in recent weeks said he estimates his chances of receiving a pardon from Herzog at only 30%. According to them, Netanyahu believes Herzog fears the so-called deep state in Israel, which he describes as “very powerful.” Trump appeared to echo a similar claim, saying Herzog was afraid of “losing his power” if he were to sign the pardon.

2 View gallery Herzog welcomes Trump at Ben-Gurion Airport ( Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP )

Trump’s remarks also reflect the close relationship between him and Netanyahu. The American president identifies with the prime minister and appears to believe they share a similar experience of being pursued by what they describe as the “deep state.” This is particularly notable given that some within Trump’s circle would prefer to distance themselves from Netanyahu, yet Trump is attempting, in his own way, to assist an ally. It is therefore possible that Trump chose to escalate his rhetoric after being updated by Netanyahu that no progress had been made. It is not inconceivable that the prime minister sought a public statement from Trump in order to accelerate the process, possibly presenting a picture in which Herzog was obstructing it. Netanyahu may have expected pressure tactics, but Trump’s remarks appeared to go further, bordering on coercion. Calling on the Israeli public to be ashamed of the president of Israel, a sovereign state, is a step too far, especially coming from the leader of a superpower and close ally in an election year.

2 View gallery רה"מ בהצהרה לאחר פגישתו עם טראמפ ( Photo: Avi Ohayon/ GPO )

The question now is whether the statement could reduce the likelihood of a pardon and further complicate matters. Israel is not a banana republic, and the president is not expected to comply with every request from Washington. There are procedures that must be followed, particularly in a matter as significant as granting clemency to a prime minister who is standing trial and could be convicted. In that context, it is also important to note that Netanyahu has not made it easier for Herzog to grant him a pardon. He has not expressed remorse, admitted wrongdoing, signaled willingness to enter plea negotiations or taken responsibility. In his request, Netanyahu argued that while he could manage the trial, the people of Israel could not bear it.

The President’s Office said in a statement: “The president is currently on his return flight to Israel from an official visit to Australia. For the sake of clarity, as has been repeatedly stated, the prime minister’s request is, according to procedure, with the Justice Ministry for a legal opinion. Only after the process is completed will the president consider the request in accordance with the law, the good of the state and his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures.