Court remands Magen David Adom volunteer accused of sexual assault

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Monday ordered the detention for six days of Eliran Bakalu, a 50-year-old Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer, who is suspected of raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls and a woman in her 20s he met through his volunteer work.
Bakalu, an employee of the Holon Municipality, has volunteered with MDA since 2013 and serves as an emergency medical technician in the organization’s motorcycle unit. The investigation began last week after MDA officials reported suspicions of sexual misconduct to the Holon police department.
Police summoned one of the alleged victims, a girl under 16, who then filed a formal complaint. Further investigation led to two more complainants — another teenage girl and a woman in her 20s — who also accused Bakalu of sexual assault.
Investigators also suspect that Bakalu, who legally owns a firearm, used it to threaten one of the complainants. Police believe he exploited his senior status within the volunteer unit to intimidate the victims.
Police requested a week-long extension of Bakalu’s detention, citing suspicions of rape, indecent acts involving a minor, indecent assault, sexual harassment and threats.
During the hearing, Bakalu’s attorney said his client was cooperating with investigators, denied the allegations and provided access to his cellphone, claiming its messages support his version of events.
He further argued that a dispute had developed between Bakalu and one of the complainants, who allegedly threatened to "take revenge" but later apologized in a message. He added that Bakalu had offered to undergo a polygraph test or confront the complainants.
Police said the allegations span several years and suggest a pattern of sexually harassing minors volunteering alongside him. Investigators told the court that the evidence supporting the serious sexual offense charges had strengthened.