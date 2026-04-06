IDF strikes Iran’s largest petrochemical facility

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike, saying the facility accounts for about 50% of Iran’s petrochemical production. The attack follows a previous strike last week on another major facility.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike, saying the facility accounts for about 50% of Iran’s petrochemical production. The attack follows a previous strike last week on another major facility.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike, saying the facility accounts for about 50% of Iran’s petrochemical production. The attack follows a previous strike last week on another major facility.