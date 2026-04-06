IDF strikes Iran’s largest petrochemical facility

Defense Minister Israel Katz says that following a previous strike on another major facility last week, 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports and are now out of operation

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Iran
Israel Katz
The IDF said it struck the South Pars petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh in southern Iran, targeting the country’s largest petrochemical site and a key component of its energy industry.
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike, saying the facility accounts for about 50% of Iran’s petrochemical production. The attack follows a previous strike last week on another major facility.
Dismantled air defense systems
(Credit: IDF)
Katz said the two sites together are responsible for roughly 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports and are now out of operation, describing the damage as a severe economic blow worth tens of billions of dollars.
He added that Iran’s petrochemical industry is a central source of funding for the Revolutionary Guards and the country’s military buildup, warning that continued attacks on Israel would lead to further economic and strategic damage.
Iran’s Fars news agency also reported the strike on the South Pars facility, marking the second Israeli attack on the site in recent weeks.
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