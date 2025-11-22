Why Israel says it can’t allow extremist groups to regroup in southern Syria

Tensions along the Israel-Syria border are sharpening once again, as Damascus accuses Jerusalem of violating the 1974 ceasefire agreement, a charge at least one Israeli analysts say ignores the deeper security realities on the ground.
According to Dr. Barak Bouks, the Syrian Foreign Ministry “immediately issued the complaint that Israel violated the ceasefire agreement from 1974.”
He explained that following the Yom Kippur War, the two countries signed a separation-of-forces deal that created a UN-monitored buffer zone along the Golan Heights. But decades later, that arrangement has been upended.
“The Syrian Civil War disrupted all of that,” Bouks noted, pointing out that extremist factions have filled the vacuum in parts of southern Syria. Israel’s operations in the area, he said, are intended to send a clear message: Jerusalem will not allow terrorist groups to take root near its border.
Watch the full interview: