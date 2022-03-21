Israelis arrested by Russians in Melitopol and released, Foreign Ministry says

An Israeli family was released from custody hours after being arrested by Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Mikhail Kumok, a former newspaper editor and currently an owner of a publishing house, and his wife Vera — both residents of Melitopol — were arrested Monday morning shortly before their daughter Tatiana who was visiting from Israel and was unable to leave due to the war. All three of them hold Israeli citizenship.

2 צפייה בגלריה Mikhail Kumkok and his daughter Tatiana

Before the arrest, Tatiana posted on Facebook that her father and others "had been abducted by armed men" who arrived at the family home in "a vehicle of the occupying forces."

Relatives living in Israel alerted the ministry about the Kumoks' arrest.

Tali Brodsky, a family friend, told Ynet that there was a serious concern for the family's safety. The only information she had available was that the couple was arrested around 10am, and their daughter was arrested about an hour and a half later.

2 צפייה בגלריה Tatiana Kumok

In both cases, no reason for the arrest was specified.