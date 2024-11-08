IDF uncovers Hezbollah training site near UN base in southern Lebanon

The IDF reported on Friday that during ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah infrastructure, 9th Brigade reserve forces uncovered a Hezbollah training base, situated approximately 200 meters (650 feet) from a UNIFIL base.

According to the military, the site was used to train operatives and store weapons. Among the items found were rocket launch sites aimed at Israeli towns, combat training manuals and operational maps of Israel.

IDF 9th Brigade reserve forces operating in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

13 View gallery Hezbollah training center close to UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

13 View gallery Supplies uncovered inside Hezbollah training base ( Photo: IDF )

Meanwhile, Hezbollah attacks continued to target northern and central Israel on Friday, triggering rocket and drone alerts across multiple regions, including the Galilee, Sharon and Haifa Bay areas, as well as parts of the central Dan region.

Rocket sirens sounded repeatedly in Acre, Tamra, Jullis, Kfar Masaryk, Nahariya and other communities throughout the Western Galilee, with some alerts extending into densely populated areas further south.

According to the IDF, five rockets were launched from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted. However, one rocket hit a house in Kfar Yassif in the Western Galilee, causing property damage but no reported injuries.

13 View gallery Kfar Yassif home takes direct impact from Hezbollah rocket

In a separate incident, the IDF confirmed approximately 30 rocket launches from Lebanon, most of which landed in open areas. One impact was recorded in a populated area, though no injuries were reported.

The IDF also reported that multiple suspected drones entered from Lebanon, instructing residents in affected areas to remain in sheltered areas and follow updated Home Front Command alerts. The military later reported that the Air Force intercepted all drones that had crossed from Lebanon.

In addition to the rocket fire, several communities in the Upper Galilee, including Kibbutzim Kfar Giladi and Misgav Am, briefly faced concerns over potential ground infiltrations, prompting emergency protocols, local lockdowns and roadblocks along Highway 99. These infiltration alerts were later lifted.

