Iranian official threatens war if nuclear sites attacked

An Iranian official said on Tuesday that an attack on nuclear facilities would mean a widespread war that Israel would bear responsibility for. Speaking to the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network the official said Israeli threats would not change the course of things.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read more stories:

3 View gallery Herzi Halevi, Natanz nuclear site, Ebrahim Raisi ( Photo: Motti Kimchi, EPA, AP )

During Halevi's speech, nine people were injured in a fire at Isfahan's Eshtehard industrial town in central Iran, according to Iran's semi-official Young Journalists' Club news agency.

"The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemicals reactor," the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was dispatched to the area.

3 View gallery Site of an explosion at Isfahan's Eshtehard industrial town in central Iran

The official spoke in response to earlier comments by IDF chief Herzi Halevi who said "There are negative developments that could lead to action against Iran and Israel has the capabilities to do so if needed.

He said Israel's declarations are official terrorism that is tolerated by the international community."They reflect the depth of Israel's internal problems," he said. "We do not seek war, but the world must understand we have lines that there are no red lines when it comes to our response to Israel."

3 View gallery Natanz nuclear facility ( Photo: AP )

He went on to say that Israel was trying to justify its attacks in Syria out of concern that Damascus would improve its air defenses with the help of Tehran.