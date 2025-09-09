Hamas claims Israeli assassination attempt in Qatar failed

Hamas on Tuesday night denied reports that its senior leaders were killed in the Israeli strike in downtown Doha as part of Operation Summit of Fire.

“The movement’s leadership survived the assassination attempt, and the strike indicates Israel’s intention to thwart any possibility of reaching an agreement,” Hamas said in an official statement.

The group said it “strongly condemns the assassination attempt on the Hamas delegation conducting negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha. This is a heinous crime and a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.”

According to Hamas, five members of its negotiating delegation and their escorts were killed in the strike: Jihad Lubad, chief of staff for senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, the movement’s Gaza leader and head of its negotiating team; al-Hayya’s son, Imam Khalil al-Hayya; and aides Abdullah Abd al-Wahid, Moamen Hassouna and Ahmad Abd al-Malek. Hamas also claimed that Dr. Saeed Mohammed al-Humaidi, a member of Qatar’s internal security forces, was killed in the strike.

“The assassination attempt will not change our positions or demands: ending the war, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, prisoner exchanges, aid and reconstruction,” Hamas said in a statement. “The movement calls on world nations and the United Nations to condemn this crime and pressure Israel to stop its aggression and defend the rights of the Palestinian people. Such acts of terror will not deter the movement from continuing its struggle until the occupation is removed and an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking Tuesday evening at an event marking American Independence Day at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, said that “the arch murderers of Hamas” were struck in the Qatari capital after “a unique operational opportunity” arose.

“Together with the defense minister, I ordered the operation,” Netanyahu said. “The Shin Bet, the IDF and the Air Force pilots prepared and carried out this mission in an optimal and precise manner that impresses the entire world. I extend my thanks and your thanks—the people of Israel and the people of the free world—to them.”

He added: “We take full responsibility for the operation. It can open the door to ending the war in Gaza. If President Trump’s proposal is accepted, the war will end immediately and we will be able to advance broader peace in the region for everyone’s benefit.”