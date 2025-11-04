Defying AG, Levin appoints retired judge to head IDF leak investigation

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Tuesday that he has appointed retired judge Asher Kula, 71, Israel’s commissioner for complaints against judges, to lead the investigation into the leaked video from the Sde Teiman base.
The decision comes despite the firm opposition of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who said Levin has no authority to make such an appointment. Levin said Kula agreed to take on the sensitive investigation, which centers on former military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who is currently under arrest for alleged obstruction of justice and other offenses.
Levin justified his choice in a letter to Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz, saying the investigator must meet several conditions: “A civil servant with criminal law experience, independent from the attorney general, enjoying broad public trust — vital in such a sensitive matter.” He added that Kula’s position and reputation make him “best suited for the task.”
Senior legal experts sharply criticized the move, saying that “the justice minister isn’t interested in the investigation — only in firing the attorney general. He’s acting without authority, contaminating the probe, and undermining it while it’s ongoing.”
Over the weekend, Levin ordered Baharav-Miara to recuse herself from any involvement in the Sde Teiman leak case, claiming she had a conflict of interest. He said he would appoint another state official to oversee possible prosecutions in the affair. Baharav-Miara fired back, calling his intervention “illegitimate, baseless, and damaging to the investigation,” asserting he had no legal power to transfer her authority.
Levin rejected her response, insisting she is “in a severe conflict of interest.” Legal analysts say the dispute will likely be decided by the High Court of Justice, which will determine whether Levin acted within his powers in appointing Kula.
Meanwhile, police continue to search for Tomer-Yerushalmi’s cellphone, which she allegedly threw into the sea near Herzliya while missing over the weekend. Investigators believe the device contains key evidence in the leak probe, which allegedly involved a WhatsApp group of senior military prosecutors who coordinated the distribution of the video showing reservists abusing a Palestinian detainee.
Tomer-Yerushalmi’s detention has been extended until Wednesday. Her appeal to the Tel Aviv District Court was rejected after her lawyers argued she needed rest following the “events of the past 24 hours.”
Judge Asher Kula, appointed in May as commissioner for complaints against judges, previously served as deputy president of the Nazareth District Court and is best known for presiding over the retrial of Roman Zadorov, who was acquitted of the murder of Tair Rada. The Justice Ministry described him as possessing “integrity, experience, and balance essential for the role.”