Sara Netanyahu to attend first ladies summit in Washington amid war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu , is expected to fly to Washington in the coming days to participate in a summit organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for “first ladies” from several countries.

Sara is not officially designated as Israel’s first lady, but as the Prime Minister’s Office refers to her as such in its publications, the White House chose to invite her.

1 View gallery Sara Netanyahu and Melania Trump ( Photo: Reuters )

Melania Trump will host a global summit on Tuesday for women representing 45 countries, alongside major technology companies, as part of the “Fostering the Future Together” global coalition, a new initiative aimed at promoting children’s empowerment through education and technology.

According to the White House, the summit will bring together leaders and representatives from 45 countries, along with 28 leading technology organizations. It will take place on March 24–25, 2026, with the first day held at the U.S. State Department and the second at the White House.

The White House described the event as unprecedented.

“This is the first time in history that the U.S. first lady is hosting representatives from such a large number of countries in a single day,” it said, adding that the initiative reflects Trump’s vision of advancing “action-oriented diplomacy” on the global stage.

The “Fostering the Future Together” initiative was first introduced by Trump during the 80th U.N. General Assembly and is defined as a long-term effort involving countries from multiple continents.

Participating countries include the United States, France, Poland, Panama, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Lithuania, Nigeria, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kenya and Israel.

Major technology companies expected to take part include OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Adobe, Palantir, xAI and Zoom Communications.

The White House said the coalition is designed to foster global cooperation between governments and the private sector to expand access to advanced education and innovative technologies for children worldwide.

Since the start of the war, Sara has not appeared publicly, and aside from one radio interview, her voice has not been heard.