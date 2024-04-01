Israeli officials hopeful for Cairo hostage deal talks

Senior Israeli officials said Monday that there was a potential for progress in the hostage release deal with Hamas as part of the ongoing talks with mediators in Cairo, Egypt.
It was assumed the Israeli delegation would return on Monday morning - but talks are now still ongoing. "There is a potential for progress, but it's still too early for optimism. Both the Israeli delegation and Egyptian mediators are serious and interested in one goal: to reach a deal," they said.
Although the Hamas delegation didn't participate in the talks, officials said, "Negotiations are ongoing via the mediators. We need to see a genuine proposal from Hamas to move forward and see how they choose to respond to Israel's flexible approach to the disputed issues. This is a true test for Hamas - whether it's willing to alleviate the suffering of its residents in Gaza and bring significant humanitarian relief after six weeks - or if it wants to continue harming Palestinians in Gaza."
During discussion in Israel's security cabinet which convened on Sunday before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surgery - a certain degree of flexibility regarding the return of Gaza residents to the northern part of the Strip was agreed upon. A consensus was reached on the issue, and the delegation received a green light to take further steps toward a deal.
Political sources say Israel is showing flexibility and willingness to advance the negotiations - and are now waiting for Hamas's response. Currently, the delegation continues discussions in Cairo and Mossad Cheif David Barnea isn't scheduled to leave for Cairo. However, if Hamas' response is positive, and depending on further developments, it's possible Barnea will also travel to Egypt.