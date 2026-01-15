United Hatzalah holds major missile drill in Kochav Yaakov

Hundreds of volunteers and security personnel took part Tuesday in a large-scale emergency drill in Kochav Yaakov, simulating the aftermath of a ballistic missile strike on a school as concerns grow over a potential escalation with Iran.

The exercise was led by United Hatzalah and brought together responders from the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police, and Israel Fire and Rescue Services. It was designed to prepare first responders for one of the most severe scenarios facing Israel’s home front: a direct missile strike on a civilian institution during school hours.

According to the drill scenario, a missile fired from Iran hit a local school, leaving dozens of students injured. United Hatzalah medics were dispatched within minutes and confronted with mass casualties suffering from simulated blast injuries, burns, fractures, shrapnel wounds, and severe psychological trauma. Volunteer actors portrayed wounded civilians as medics triaged, treated, and evacuated patients under intense pressure.

The drill also included a parallel scenario of a coordinated terrorist infiltration in two locations within the community, forcing emergency and security forces to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously while securing evacuation routes and maintaining perimeter control.

Drones, tactical equipment, and mobile command centers were deployed, while United Hatzalah’s psychotrauma unit played a central role, focusing on emotional and psychological first aid to prevent long-term trauma among simulated victims.

The exercise echoed real experiences from Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, when missile attacks killed 31 Israelis, underscoring the relevance of the scenario. By the end of the drill, all simulated casualties had been treated and evacuated, infiltration threats neutralized, and operational debriefings completed.