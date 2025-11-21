Shin Bet chief backs death penalty for terrorists; ministers say Israelis spying for Iran should also be executed

The Security Cabinet held a charged discussion on advancing a bill that would allow the death penalty for convicted terrorists, with several senior officials signaling support as the measure moves through the Knesset.
Shin Bet Director David Zini told ministers the proposed law would be “a highly deterrent tool.” When asked whether it might prompt terrorists to kidnap Israelis, he said kidnappings had occurred before and that “the law provides deterrence.”
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the penalty should also apply to Israelis who act on behalf of Iran against the state.
A representative for the IDF said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir sees “no obstacle” to a death penalty law, though the army supports allowing judicial discretion rather than making the sentence mandatory. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said this question — mandatory versus discretionary sentencing — is the main point of contention.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued the sentence must be mandatory, saying he does not trust the attorney general or state prosecutors to request the death penalty. He called the bill “a historic law that will bring deterrence, prevent further kidnappings and bring justice,” citing the 2011 murder of the Fogel family in Itamar.
Minister of Science and Technology Gila Gamliel noted that “Jewish civilians could also be executed.” Ben-Gvir replied, “Anyone who acts against the revival of the Jewish people.” Smotrich added that a Jew working for Iran against Israel “could be executed.”
The discussion took place a week and a half after the Knesset approved the bill in a preliminary reading. Earlier in the day, a tense Knesset debate on the measure devolved into shouting and a brief physical confrontation among lawmakers.