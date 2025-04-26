Border Police officer, IDF captain killed in clashes with terrorists in Gaza

Two Israeli soldiers, including a Border Police commando and an Armored Corps officer, were killed Friday during fierce clashes with terrorists in the Shijaiyah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the IDF said on Saturday.

Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahana, 19, from Moshav Eitan, a fighter in the elite southern Yamas undercover unit, and Capt. Ido Voloch, 21, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade's 36th Battalion, fell during an intense series of battles.

3 View gallery Capt. Ido Voloch and Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahana ( Photo: IDF, Israel Police )

The soldiers were operating in an effort to expand the buffer zone along Gaza’s border with Israel, an area designed to push Palestinian terrorist activities further from Israeli communities. Earlier on Friday, 16th Brigade reservists conducted sweeps in eastern Shijaiyah, destroying terrorist structures and infrastructure overlooking southern Israel.

At around 4:40 p.m., during an ambush by the Yamas unit, armed terrorists approached and opened fire, resulting in the fatal shooting of Kahana. Several terrorists were reportedly hit in the exchange. Evacuating the wounded from the dense urban area took about two hours and involved five separate firefights, including small arms and anti-tank missile fire directed at the rescuing forces.

At 4:45 p.m., a soldier from the rescue convoy was moderately wounded when an anti-tank missile struck a Humvee. Forty minutes later, additional RPGs targeted Israeli tanks participating in the extraction effort. Capt. Voloch was killed at 5:39 p.m. when an anti-tank missile struck his tank. In a later exchange of fire at 6:17 p.m., two other reservists were lightly to moderately wounded.

Commander A., head of the undercover unit operating in Gaza, described the harrowing battle: "The operation began midweek, with several nights inside Gaza. We eliminated several terrorists during ambushes. Yesterday, a terrorist emerged from a tunnel, fired at the force, and Kahana, who was alert and ready, returned fire along with another fighter. The terrorist managed to fire another burst, fatally hitting Kahana."

3 View gallery IDF tanks operating in northern Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

He added, "Soon after, heavy fire erupted from across the neighborhood. We called in reinforcements and evacuated Kahana under continuous engagement, providing medical treatment as best we could while continuing to fight until nightfall."

Commander A. emphasized the skill and spirit of the fighters, saying, "Our unit brings a unique advantage to Gaza. Our fighters, including those who fought on October 7 and younger recruits, fight like lions and operate with professionalism and determination. We are proud to take part in the battle for Israel’s survival."

Kahana, who enlisted in December 2023, initially joined the Givati Brigade before transferring to the submarine corps course and later to the Border Police, where he was selected for the Yamas unit. His comrades described him as a dedicated and highly motivated soldier, full of Zionist spirit, love for the country and a deep camaraderie with his unit members.

"He was a dominant and very present figure," said D., a fellow fighter. "He dreamed of building a house in a truck and traveling the country. He loved weapons and shooting and had endless plans. He was like a brother—someone who never left you behind, always ready to help others."

Friends also recalled his vibrant personality and sense of adventure. "A week ago, we sat by a spring in the Jordan Valley, making coffee and swimming," one recalled. "Two weeks ago, in freezing weather, we challenged ourselves to ice-water training. Kahana went through it smiling, showing he was made of something special. He was fearless."

3 View gallery IDF forces operating in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

The police said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow and pain that the Israel Police and Border Police announce the death of Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahana, who fell in battle against terrorists in Gaza. The police will continue to stand alongside the bereaved family in their grief and accompany them forever."

Separately, in Rafah's Tel al-Sultan neighborhood near the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, three soldiers were wounded Friday afternoon, one seriously, after their Humvee convoy struck a roadside bomb during a resupply mission. Two of the wounded are members of the 205th Reserve Brigade's administrative support battalion. Terrorists also opened fire with small arms during the ambush, and Israeli forces returned fire.

About an hour later, another Israeli soldier was lightly wounded by an anti-tank missile strike during fighting in eastern Gaza City.

The IDF has been expanding the buffer zone in recent days, particularly in areas where Palestinian neighborhoods are located close to Israeli communities, such as between Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Shijaiyah or between Daraj Tuffah and Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

IDF officials estimate that friction with Hamas guerrilla cells will likely intensify as operations continue, particularly during raids in Rafah, the last major city in Gaza where Israeli forces are now operating with three brigades.