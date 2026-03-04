Hamas strengthens hold on Gaza despite apparent rupture with Tehran

While Israel is focused on the war with Iran , Hamas continues to tighten its grip and expand its presence in daily life in Gaza .

“Militarily, it’s unclear whether anything is being done on the ground such as rebuilding capabilities or manufacturing weapons, especially since those things are carried out secretly and away from the public eye,” a Gaza resident told ynet. “What is visible is the spread of checkpoints in the city by the police and the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades. They are also setting up new checkpoints, for example along the coastal road. They stop vehicles and conduct inspections.”

“Hamas continues to rule and grow stronger,” said a resident of Khan Younis. “There is no administrative committee or alternative mechanism. We continue to live under ongoing suffering.”

A senior Palestinian Authority official told ynet that Gaza and the entire Palestinian people are in a state of complete helplessness. “There is no control over resources, not over the borders and not even over homes, even for self-defense and basic survival,” the official said. “The West Bank is completely closed: no workers, no farmers, no merchants and no possibility of basic subsistence. In Gaza, the situation is even worse.”

The official argued that contrary to Israeli claims that Hamas is regrouping, the militant group is not preparing for anything but is instead trying to secure food and ensure its survival. “There is no military activity or preparations by Hamas, not in Gaza and not in the West Bank, where dozens of raids, phone confiscations, searches and property destruction take place daily — actions that, in my view, are intended to exhaust and deter the population,” the official said, describing it as a strategy of the Israeli government.

However, a security official said that since the start of the ceasefire, Hamas has been working systematically to restore its capabilities and entrench its rule in the strip.

“About 13 municipalities are already functioning, most government ministries have resumed operations and Hamas personnel are visibly present on the ground,” the official said. “Hamas operates a regional policing system to enforce order, collects taxes from merchants and is effectively restoring its governing mechanisms. At the same time, Hamas continues to operate its military and civilian branches. There is no doubt that the ceasefire gives it room to maneuver, and this certainly has a broader context, both regionally and in relation to the Iranian axis.”

Hamas’ ties with Iran severed at start of war

Against the backdrop of Israeli and U.S. strikes in Iran, an unusual rupture has been recorded in communications between Hamas leadership and officials in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responsible for the Palestinian portfolio. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Palestinian sources familiar with the details, that contact with senior Revolutionary Guard officials was cut off last Saturday when the war began.

The report said the disconnect includes officials in the Quds Force and other units that maintain ongoing ties with Palestinian factions, chiefly Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The rupture has been felt both by leaders in Gaza and by officials outside Gaza.

The sources said it is not yet known whether the Iranian officials with whom contact was lost were killed in the strikes or whether the move reflects the implementation of strict security protocols. They noted that in the past — including during the 12-day war in June — messages were conveyed through encrypted and other electronic means. “Since the outbreak of the current war, no messages have been received at all,” the sources told the Saudi newspaper.

The report added that the Revolutionary Guard officials overseeing the Palestinian portfolio are primarily responsible for financial and military assistance to the factions and maintain continuous contact with senior political and military leaders for coordination and contingency planning.

After the elimination of Saeed Izadi last June, a successor was appointed and two deputies were installed as backup, but they too have not made any contact with the factions since the war began.

At the same time, growing financial distress is being reported among Palestinian factions, chiefly Islamic Jihad and several smaller organizations operating in the strip. According to the report, Iranian support had already been significantly reduced more than seven months ago, harming the factions’ ability to pay salaries and deepening fears of organizational collapse. While Hamas enjoys more diverse funding sources, other factions are almost entirely dependent on Tehran.